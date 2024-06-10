Ariston Services Group Makes New $286,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 1,386,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

