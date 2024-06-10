ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR opened at $19.55 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.