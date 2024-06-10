Artia Global Partners LP Makes New $290,000 Investment in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Apogee Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.1% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,894,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 350,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

APGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

