Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $234.22

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $234.22, but opened at $227.05. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $230.32, with a volume of 15,305 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

