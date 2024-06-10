Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

