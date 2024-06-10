Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett Buys 5,000 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,961.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 304,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

