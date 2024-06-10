Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $12.74 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.74 billion and approximately $330.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.38 or 0.00046540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,614,145 coins and its circulating supply is 393,267,775 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

