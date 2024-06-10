Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Avient worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Avient by 50,811.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,947. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

