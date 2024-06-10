Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 5.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.28% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $414,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.94. 7,280,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,949. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

