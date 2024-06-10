Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $628,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.25. 756,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $280.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,328 shares of company stock worth $40,002,673. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

