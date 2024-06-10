Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $37,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 764,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

