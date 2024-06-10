Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 382,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,972. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

