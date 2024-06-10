Azora Capital LP Takes $72.50 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,963,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,498,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 6.2% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.