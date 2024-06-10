Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $164.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.80.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

BMI opened at $185.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,359,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

