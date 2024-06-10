Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $95,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NSA traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $38.40. 399,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,583. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.