Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 277,945 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $92,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,420. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.