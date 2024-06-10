Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,858 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $244,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.03. 486,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $353.63 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.11. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

