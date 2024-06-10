Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $671.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,254,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,392,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.85. 2,069,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,241. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

