Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.68.

TSE BNS opened at C$64.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.32. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

