Barclays Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $19.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

VSCO opened at $20.17 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $11,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

