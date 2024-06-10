Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAYRY opened at $7.65 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

