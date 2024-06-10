Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 2.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 4.65% of Revolution Medicines worth $146,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $20,793,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,904,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 365,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 986,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

