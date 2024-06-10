Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,962 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.98. 343,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.67 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.29. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

