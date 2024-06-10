Bellevue Group AG Has $31.41 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $31,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. 7,450,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

