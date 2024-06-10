Bellevue Group AG Has $66.68 Million Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the quarter. Immunocore makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $66,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCR. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 1,096,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,715. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

