Bellevue Group AG Has $95.75 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. MacroGenics comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of MacroGenics worth $95,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at MacroGenics
In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics
MacroGenics Stock Up 1.1 %
MGNX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,785. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.01.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.