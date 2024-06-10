Bellevue Group AG Has $95.75 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. MacroGenics comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of MacroGenics worth $95,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Up 1.1 %

MGNX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,785. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.01.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.