Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.59. 1,414,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,906. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,114.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

