Bellevue Group AG Purchases 27,959 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.69% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $49,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 897,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.