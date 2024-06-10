Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4,181.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,684 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. 2,115,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

