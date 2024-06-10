Belrium (BEL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

