Bennett Associates Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,055 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.3% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.23. 272,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,307. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

