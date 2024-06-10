Bennett Associates Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 279,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.66. 1,801,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

