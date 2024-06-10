Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.6% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.55. 814,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,663. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

