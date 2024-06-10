Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 70,648 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

