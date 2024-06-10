Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Down 4.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.67. 123,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,356,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 over the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

