Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 903,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.