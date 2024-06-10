BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $106.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after buying an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 434,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

