Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

