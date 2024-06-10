BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69,858.57 or 0.99865321 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $867.56 million and $1.27 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,550.6441122 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,252,349.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.