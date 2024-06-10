BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.23 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,662.91 or 1.00032749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00092989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,252,367 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998951 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

