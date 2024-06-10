Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $18.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,794.66. 130,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,641.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,549.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. HSBC lifted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

