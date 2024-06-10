Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,140 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 4.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Boston Scientific worth $668,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,613. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

