British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,201 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,224. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

