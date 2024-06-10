Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 588.29

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.46) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 490.32 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,843.05). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

