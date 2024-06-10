Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $74.80

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Matador Resources by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

