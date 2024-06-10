Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $202.50

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $204.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.