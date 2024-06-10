C Partners Holding GmbH Sells 251,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 137,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,868,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392,068. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

