C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.10. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after buying an additional 891,808 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,470,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after buying an additional 500,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.