Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $77,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.