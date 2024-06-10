Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Catalent comprises 10.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 3.36% of Catalent worth $272,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000.

Catalent Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $56.19. 822,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

